Puri: A day after the Trinity of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri entered Gundicha temple as part of Rath Yatra festivities, all regular rituals resumed Wednesday with the offering of cooked bhoga called Adapa Abhada.

Traditionally, it is believed that whoever takes Adapa Abhada in Gundicha temple after offering prayers to the Trinity gets salvation.

Since devotees eagerly wait to feast on Adapa Abhada every year, temple administration has made arrangements with Suar and Mahasuar servitors to ensure the availability of Adapa Abhada for devotees on payment at the Nrusingha temple. Besides, two distribution centres have been set up at bus stand and near the north gate of Gundicha temple.

Though the administration had lifted curfew from the city after three chariots reached Gundicha temple section 144 Cr Pc has been enforced around the Gundicha temple to prevent the gathering of devotees.

Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra were taken to the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple on pahandi by the servitors Tuesday afternoon.

The trinity, riding on their chariot arrived at the gate of the Gundicha temple Monday evening and stayed the night on their respective chariots.

Tuesday morning, the day began with priests performing Mangal arati, Mailum, Tadap lagi, Abakash. The priests dressed the deities with new clothes and offered Gopal bhog.

In the noon Sukhili (dry bhog and fruits) were offered in Madhyanha dhup(launch).

At around 2 pm, the servitors untied the wooden horses and fixed charamalas (ladders) to each chariot to facilitate Pahandi (escorting deities from the chariots) to Garbhagruha of Gundicha temple.

At about 3 pm, Daita servitors began Goti Pahandi starting with Lord Balabhadra.

During Goti Pahandi, servitors first escort Lord Balabhadra and after placing him in the Adap Mandap, take Devi Subhadra and in the end seat Lord Jagannath at the Adap Mandap.

The deities were offered Dahipakhal (a mixture of curd and rice) after they were accorded Mahasnan and dressed in fresh clothes. At night, the priests performed Badasimhar Besha before Pahuda (sleep).

