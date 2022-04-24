Sonepur: An additional tehsildar presently working at Binika town of Subarnapur district and identified as 32-year-old Rupak Kujur was arrested by Rajgangpur police Saturday allegedly for duping money and sexually exploiting a girl on marriage promise.

The accused Kujur is a resident of Alanda village under Rajgangpur block in Sundargarh district.

As per an FIR lodged by the victim girl, she was in a relationship with the additional tehsildar since 2008, when she was studying in Class X. Kujur had gradually developed physical intimacy with her on the pretext of marriage.

After getting a government job, Kujur distanced himself from the girl and subsequently refused to marry her.

However, their relationship recently turned sour after the girl came to know that Kujur has married another girl in court by keeping the victim in dark.

Saddened with the development, the victim lodged an FIR against the additional tehsildar at Lanjiberna outpost under Kutra tehsil limits in Sundargarh district. Acting on which, a team of police personnel arrested Kujur with the help of Binika Town police.

“We arrested the additional tehsildar Kujur based on an FIR lodged by a girl from Lanjiberna of Sundargarh. The complainant alleged that he has repeatedly established physical intimacy with the girl for past many years,” Rajgangpur SDPO Sashank Sekhar Beura said.

In another incident Sunday, a medical practitioner was arrested by a team of Bhubaneswar Mahila police station personnel on the charge of keeping physical relationship with multiple women. The accused was identified as Asish Kumar Pattnaik. The complainant has claimed in her FIR that she happens to be third wife of the doctor.

The woman alleged that Asish has already married to two others.

PNN