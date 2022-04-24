Bhubaneswar: In a horrendous incident, a man brutally killed his wife and sister-in-law over a family feud at Housing Board Colony in Chandrasekharpur locality of Bhubaneswar.

Local residents came to know about the double murder Sunday morning after putrid smell came out from the closed room of accused’s house.

The deceased duo was identified as Gayatri Sethi and her sister Saraswati. The accused man was identified as 45-year-old Bijay Ketan Sethi, an AC mechanic at a private educational institute in the Capital City.

If reports are to believed, Bijay killed both Gayatri and Saraswati three days ago and lived with the bodies. He had recently returned from his in-law’s house in Kendrapara around seven days ago. He used to visit the house everyday to check the bodies, since the brutal murder of the sisters.

Local residents captured Bijay in the morning when the accused had come to the house. Later, they handed over him to police.

“Bodies of the two sisters were spotted inside their residence near Chandrasekharpur government hospital. The bodies were recovered from quarter number EWS-23/4,” a senior police official said.

“Although the two women were murdered about two to three days ago, the incident came to the fore Sunday morning. Suspecting a foul play, Gayatri’s family members detained Bijay,” the official added.

Gayatri’s sister was working at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and used to visit her sister’s house very often. Gayatri’s paternal family had laid a trap to catch hold of Bijay after they could not contact their daughters over phone for the last couple of days.

“I had tried to contact both of my daughters Thursday but failed as their mobile phones were switched off. Subsequently, we arrived in Bhubaneswar and found the house locked. As my son-in-law was also missing and not picking up our phone calls, we had been waiting for him near the house,” the deceased duo’s mother expressed.

Chandrasekharpur police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe which is underway. Initially, Bijay tried to flee from the spot but later he confessed to his crime. The officials have arrested him for further investigation.

“Bijay used to torture my elder daughter. Earlier, I visited the hospital to search for my younger daughter but could not find her. However, I suspected a foul play as Gayatri’s house was locked. I found the house open at around 5.00am and Bijay was present inside it,” the deceased’s father Sudan Sethi lamented.

Preliminary probe by the police has revealed that altercation between the husband and wife was taking place for past several months.

A scientific team and police have been examining the crime spot.

PNN