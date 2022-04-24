Bhubaneswar: Days after the wife of an engineer was accused of having an affair with her driver and hiring contract killer to eliminate her husband, the woman identified as Silsila Behera denied the allegations and instead accused her husband of having extra-marital affairs with multiple women.

Silsila appeared before media and refuted the charges of engaging contract killer named Jitendra Kumar Pradhan to kill her husband. “I have not fled the Capital City. I’m very much here and will prove wrong all allegations against me, the woman clarified.

Silsila gave her reaction to media saying that Mancheswar police have not contacted her so far. She had not given any ‘supari’ to kill her husband and does not even know the man who is being named as contract killer, she added.

“We have been living separately since 2020. As our relatives insisted my husband to take me and my child back, he developed this fictitious story,” she mentioned.

Besides, Silsila complained that she has been trapped by her husband named Binayak Behera and the local police. The woman also pointed finger towards the character of her spouse.

Silsila asserted that the arrested personal driver identified as Ashok Kumar Sahu was employed by her husband Binayak. She and Ashok have the relationship of that of a brother and sister.

“Main reason behind the baseless allegations against me and Ashok is that my husband Binayak does not want to live with me and my child for his extra-marital affairs,” the woman voiced.

Local police Friday arrested the Silsila’s alleged paramour Ashok who belongs to Hatatota of Angul district. A police source had said that deal of Rs 1 lakh was finalised between the woman, her paramour and the contract killer Jitendra.

Silsila’s husband was previously working as an electrical engineer in East Coast Railway (ECoR) at Mancheswar and he was the senior section engineer at Railway Workshop.

Recently, Binayak was transferred to ECoR office in Puri. Following which, his wife is said to have developed relationship with the driver. As Ashok was taking the woman to and fro her son’s school including marketplaces every day, they became close to each other.

Hence, it is said that, the woman and her paramour hatched a plan to kill Binayak and Ashok had attacked him with an iron rod April 16.

The engineer had lodged an FIR at Mancheswar police station in this regard. Acting on which, police launched a probe and arrested the driver based on CCTV footage.

