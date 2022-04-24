Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded nine (09) new Covid-19 cases, of which three are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,989. Active caseload in the state now stands at 83.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,124 as per a tweet of state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Sunday morning. The state had also reported zero Covid-19 fatality Saturday.

Out of the total nine new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered only one case of coronavirus infection Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with four (04) persons testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Cuttack with two (02) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool reported one (01) new infection. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,11,80,308 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 11.

PNN