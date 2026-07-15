Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday inked an MoU with the Jirang Monastery to preserve and promote the state’s rich Buddhist heritage while giving a boost to cultural tourism.

The partnership with the Guru Padmasambhava Baudh Mahavihara establishes a framework for collaboration to develop spiritual and experiential tourism programmes, including meditation retreats, spiritual learning initiatives, monastic immersion experiences and pilgrimage activities, officials said.

It also envisages promoting Buddhist scholarship through international conferences, academic collaborations and knowledge exchange, while supporting the integrated development of the Ratnagiri,Udayagiri, Lalitgiri, Jirang Buddhist Circuit with a strong emphasis on heritage conservation, visitor experience and sustainable tourism.

An official statement said the partnership reinforces the state government’s vision of positioning Odisha as a globally recognised hub for Buddhist heritage, spirituality, scholarship and cultural tourism.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, the president of Guru Padmasambhava Baudh Mahavihara, Jirang.

On the occasion, Parida said Odisha’s Buddhist heritage is one of the state’s greatest cultural assets and an important pillar of its tourism potential.

She expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen Odisha’s position as a leading international destination for Buddhist pilgrimage and cultural tourism.

Culture Minister Suraj said the partnership would not only help conserve invaluable heritage but also promote research, cultural exchange and deeper public engagement with Odisha’s rich Buddhist legacy for future generations.

State Chief Secretary Anu Garg observed that the partnership reflects the government’s integrated approach towards heritage conservation, cultural preservation and sustainable tourism.