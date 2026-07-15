Gunupur: A revenue inspector (RI) posted at Sirijholi under Gunupur tehsil in Odisha’s Rayagada district was caught by Odisha Vigilance Department Wednesday, while allegedly ‘accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe for processing a land patta transfer’.

The accused, identified as Sushanta Mallik, was apprehended by the Vigilance team. He was later taken to the Gunupur tehsil office for questioning.

Following the trap, Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at the Town RI office near the old bus stand in Gunupur, Sirijholi RI office and the accused’s rented house in Gunupur. Documents and other materials were examined during the raids.

The operation was carried out by a 15-member Vigilance team from the Jeypore, Rayagada and Bhabanipatana units.

The searches were conducted under the supervision of two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), along with inspectors and other Vigilance officials.