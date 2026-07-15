Rayagada: A special Vigilance court in Brahmapur Monday sentenced Ashok Kumar Padhi, a former junior engineer in the office of the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer at Gunupur in Rayagada district, to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

The Special Vigilance Judge sentenced Padhi to jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh after convicting him in the case.

Vigilance had registered a case against Padhi under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A chargesheet was filed after completion of the investigation. Following the conviction, state Vigilance officials said Padhi, who has since retired from government service, was found guilty by the court.

The agency said it would initiate the necessary steps with the competent authority to stop his pension benefits in accordance with the rules.