Baleshwar: Heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal inundated several parts of Baleshwar town Tuesday, exposing the city’s long-standing drainage problems and disrupting normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts as the low-pressure system continues to influence weather across north Odisha.

Following overnight rain that began Monday, waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, including Balia City Clinic Square, Chidiapole, Azimabad, Congress Gali, Suelpur and Gudipada. Rainwater also flooded the main road from Baleshwar bus stand to Remuna Square, severely affecting vehicular movement.

Residents said even two to three hours of moderate rain is enough to cause drains to overflow, allowing sewage-mixed rainwater to enter houses in low-lying areas.

They alleged that the problem has persisted for decades without any permanent solution.

According to locals, successive governments and district authorities have repeatedly promised to improve the drainage system after every episode of urban flooding.

However, they claimed that only temporary measures, such as drain repairs and inspections, have been undertaken while the underlying problem remains unresolved.

With more rain forecast over the next few days, concerns have once again been raised over the town’s stormwater drainage infrastructure.

Residents have urged the authorities to implement a comprehensive and permanent drainage plan to prevent recurring flooding during the monsoon.