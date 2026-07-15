Digapahandi: A 28-year-old man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody Tuesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 52-year-old woman and trying to kill her in a village under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district.

The accused, identified as Bulu Paik, was arrested by K. Nuagaon police and produced before a local court. He was sent to the Digapahandi sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected.

Police said the incident occurred Thursday when the woman was sleeping alone on the verandah.

The accused allegedly overpowered the woman and attempted to rape her.

When she raised an alarm, he allegedly tried to strangle her before fleeing.

The woman lodged a complaint Monday, following which the Police registered a case and nabbed Paik.