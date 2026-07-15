Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly decamped with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 20 lakh from a house in the Jamukoli area under Airfield police limits late Monday night.

According to police, house owner Siba Shankar Parida discovered the burglary Tuesday morning when he found the main door broken open.

On checking the room where valuables and cash were kept in a locker, he found the locker had been emptied.

Parida alleged that the burglars appeared to be professionals.