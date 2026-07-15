Athamallik: A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a long-standing rivalry in Kandhapada village under Kiakata police limits in Anugola district, police said Tuesday.

The victim, identified as village resident Bira Kishore Sahu, was allegedly attacked with a wooden plank by co-villager Pradeep Sahu, 37, following a previous dispute. He died at the scene late Monday night, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Bira’s relative Nirod Sahu, Kiakata police have detained Pradeep and launched an investigation.

Kiakata police station inspector-in-charge Balunkeswar Naik said, “The suspect is being questioned and further investigation is under way.”

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sushant Kumar Taudia said a case (90/26) has been registered in this connection, and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.