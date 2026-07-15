Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik has constituted a party delegation to visit Talasara in Sundaragada district following the alleged gangrape of a minor girl under the Bandega police outpost limits.

The BJD delegation, led by Jogesh Singh, MLA and the party’s Sundaragada district president, will visit the place of occurrence to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

The delegation will also meet the victim’s family to express the party’s solidarity and assure them of the BJD’s support, while ensuring the victim’s privacy, dignity and confidentiality in accordance with the provisions of law.

The team will interact with the district administration, police, medical officials and child protection authorities to review the progress of the investigation and assess the institutional response, including measures taken for the victim’s protection, medical care, counselling and rehabilitation.