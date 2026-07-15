Rayagada: A 9-year-old student of a government-run residential Ashram school in Rayagada district has died of malaria, marking the second such death involving a residential school student in the district within a week.

The deceased was identified as Jayasen Kandagari, son of Johan Kandagiri of Badakasipadu village in the district. He was a Class IV student of the SSD Government High School at Atada in Rayagada block.

According to officials, Jayasen developed a fever July 5 and was initially taken by the hostel matron and school authorities to the Jemadeipentha Community Health Centre for treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Rayagada DHH July 7 and later to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, where he succumbed Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Rayagada Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Prashant Kumar Mishra said the health department has received information that one student died of malaria.

He said Dr Ruma Mahapatra and Dr Mamata Sahu have been directed to conduct an investigation.

The team will inspect the school hostel and submit a report.

“Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law after the inquiry findings are received,” Mishra said.

The death comes just a week after Chandu Ula ka, another Class IV student of Suri Upper Primary School in Kolnara block, also died of malaria July 7.