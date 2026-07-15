Jajpur: A series of allegations of financial and administrative irregularities have surfaced against the principal of Upendranath Sarada Mahavidyalaya at Mugapal under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district.

The allegations, detailed in a written complaint, accuse Principal Sarada Kar and a section of the college staff of manipulating the biometric attendance system, preparing fake travelling allowance (TA) bills, and delaying the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Human Resources Management System (HRMS)-related work despite allegedly collecting money from them.

Principal Kar and other college authorities could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.