Boinda: The State government has suspended the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) of Kishorenagar block in Anugola district, Diptimayee Singh, over alleged irregularities in the distribution of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides under the CRFM scheme during the 2024-25 financial year.

Agriculture Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Yadav placed Singh under suspension through an order dated July 10.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department subsequently informed the Anugo la district agriculture officer through Letter No. 15118 to initiate further disciplinary action.

Earlier, the department’s Joint Secretary Prachi Mahapatra, in Letter No. 14550 dated July 4, had directed the Director of Agriculture to submit draft charges and supporting documents based on the recommendations of a joint inquiry committee.

The inquiry found that farm inputs worth around Rs 2 crore, meant for distribution among farmers, were allegedly diverted and sold outside the state. Farmers reportedly made repeated visits to the agriculture office but were told that stocks had not arrived.

Investigators also found instances where official records allegedly showed supplies had been distributed despite beneficiaries receiving nothing.

The alleged irregularities surfaced following complaints filed in January by social activists, prompting a departmental inquiry March 12.

Based on the inquiry report, the department has initiated disciplinary proceedings, while allegations of the involvement of other agriculture department employees are also under scrutiny.