Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said the Centre’s approval for doubling the Paradeep-Haridaspur railway line would enhance freight movement to the seaport city and boost the state’s industrial and economic growth.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday approved two Railway Ministry projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 3,907 crore.

The doubling of the Paradeep “Haridaspur section and the construction of a fourth railway line on the Rajkharsawan “Dangoaposi section are the two projects approved by the committee.

Majhi said the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Paradeep “Haridaspur railway line doubling project marks another significant milestone in strengthening Odisha’s railway infrastructure, enhancing logistics efficiency, and accelerating the state’s industrial and economic growth.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the chief minister said the project will improve rail connectivity to Paradip Port, enhance freight movement, ease congestion, and ensure more efficient transportation of people and goods.

“It will reinforce Odisha’s role as a key logistics and industrial hub under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, creating new opportunities for growth and employment,” Majhi said on X.

The 74-kilometre Paradeep-Haridaspur doubling project will be implemented in a fully government-funded and self-financed mode at an estimated cost of Rs 2,542 crore and is set to be completed by 2030-31.

An official statement said the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

The two projects covering four districts of Odisha and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 Kms, it said, adding that the proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,526 villages with a population of about 14 lakhs.

The proposed capacity enhancement of Paradeep-Haridaspur will also improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations in Odisha, including the Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex and the Shree Baladevjew Temple.