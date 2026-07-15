Puri: The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will begin Thursday with a series of traditional rituals, culminating in the ceremonial pulling of the three chariots from the Srimandir to the Gundicha Temple at 4 pm.

The day’s rituals will begin with the ‘Sakala Dhupa’ at the Bhoga Mandap around 9 am, followed by the consecration of the three chariots. The ‘Mangalarpana’ ritual is scheduled for 9:15 am.

The ceremonial ‘Pahandi bije’ procession, during which the sibling deities are carried from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple to their respective chariots amid devotional chants, will commence at 9:30 am. The ritual will continue until the completion of the midday offering.

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The ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, in which the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri ceremonially sweeps the chariots with a golden broom as a mark of humility before the deities, is scheduled between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Following the completion of ‘Chhera Pahanra’, the ceremonial ropes will be fastened to the chariots, while the horses and charioteers will take their designated positions in preparation for the journey.

The pulling of Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana, the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, respectively, will begin at 4 pm Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to gather in Puri to witness the grand annual festival.