Bhubaneswar: A day after an assistant mining officer (AMO) of the Deputy Director of Mines office in Koraput was viciously attacked by sand smugglers amid reports of certain police officials’ tacit support to the mafia, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar Thursday warned of severe action against officers found hand-in-glove with such criminal elements. AMO Pitambara Mohanta had sustained deep injuries on his face in the attack by the goons after he detained seven vehicles, including six dumpers and one tractor, engaged in illegal mining of sand under Town police station jurisdiction in the southern district, Wednesday.

In a letter, addressed to all IGPs, DIGPs and Twin City police commissioner, Kumar said, “It has come to the notice of SP, Headquarters that certain field officers are involved in activities not related to police duties, specifically in transportation and other unauthorised operations in mining and industrial zones. This issue has emphasised that such actions fall outside the scope of police responsibilities.” Warning serious action against officials found having continued involvement with the illicit business or showing favouritism towards the conduits of smuggling activities, Kumar directed the field officials to monitor such conduct. “All field officers are hereby instructed to take cognisance of this directive and comply with it in strict accordance,” Kumar’s letter added. Prior to the attack on Mohanta, two mining officers in Bada Bisol area under Kaptipada division in Mayurbhanj district, were assaulted violently by smugglers after the officers imposed fines for illegal transportation of sand from Sono River, June 30.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP