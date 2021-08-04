Mumbai: The poster of actor Adhyayan Suman’s upcoming film Entrapped was unveiled Wednesday.

‘Entrapped’ is a film inspired by true events starring Adhyayan and Sheetal Kale. The film’s shooting is completed and was wrapped in a schedule of 40 days.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Adhyayan said: “Entrapped has been physically, emotionally and psychologically the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point I was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on Entrapped as my comeback vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 watch out.”

Adhyayan was last seen in the web series Aashram.

Mirzapur actress Sheetal shared the hard work that went behind the making of the film. She said: “To get the best performance we shot all through the night in a specially made car set that was confined and as close to being locked up in the dark for many hours. It was both exhausting and exhilarating. I hope my efforts and passion reflect on screen and the audience appreciates my performance.”

The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi. He said: “It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as it is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. I am proud of my team and especially the actors who endured the grilling process in bringing my vision to the celluloid.”

Creative Producer Pawan Shharma said: “Entrapped is a high-concept thriller with a universal appeal. It was not an easy film, but the team smartly put together a brilliant story and shot it successfully with a strong team.”

“What appealed to us was the premise and the unique way the director wanted to tell the story. Also, such a film has never been made in India. We are hopeful that this will set a precedent,” said producers Giovanni Karl Vaz and Nisha Karla Vaz. The film is produced and presented by NKV Karma Productions Pvt Ltd.