Bhubaneswar: A day after deceased motivational speaker Aditya Dash’s wife Bidyashree was subjected to polygraph test by Odisha Crime Branch, Aditya’s parents and Bidyashree moved Orissa High Court seeking a CBI investigation into his death.

The petitioners sought the court’s direction for the case being probed by the premier central investigation agency.

Aditya’s parents have claimed that their son’s death case is a pre-planned murder.

The latest development came at a time when Odisha Crime Branch is going on with its investigation process. It had conducted lie-detection test on Bidyashree Thursday at the State Forensic Science Laboratory and asked her as many as 70 questions during the grilling session that lasted five hours.

Crime Branch has also conducted polygraph tests on Papu, Bikash and Deepu – three members of ‘People for Seva’, an NGO founded by Aditya.

A motivational speaker and social activist, Aditya Dash was found dead on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road station July 7.

PNN