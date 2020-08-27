Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch, which is probing the motivational speaker Aditya Dash’s death case, Thursday carried out a lie detection test of the deceased speaker’s wife Bidyashree.

The test was done at the State Forensic Lab in Bhubaneswar. The test reportedly lasted for five hours and Bidyashree had to answer as many as 70 questions during the test. The investigating agency will reportedly do the test on three more persons: Papu, Bikash and Pritam.

As the versions of these four persons, who were closely associated with Dash, don’t sync with one another, the Crime Branch had opted for subjecting them to polygraph test.

Earlier, the investigating agency had sought permission for the test from the State Forensic Lab. After getting the approval, it has gone ahead with the test.

It should be stated here that Dash’s mutilated body was found on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road station in Bhubaneswar, July 7. The case was initially being probed by the Bhubaneswar GRP.

As the case went on becoming more mysterious with the passage of time and with the four accused accusing one another on various electronic channels and social media, there had been demands for Crime Branch investigation.

The Director General of Odisha Police had ordered the Crime Branch to take over the investigation of the case July 30.

PNN