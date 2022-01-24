Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal Monday announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news.

“Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay,” Aditya, 34, wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela, while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha.