Mumbai: Taking to Instagram, ‘Aashiqui 2’ fame Aditya Roy Kapur shared a drool-worthy picture from his upcoming movie Malang. The picture was a treat for his fans on his birthday.

No sooner the picture was uploaded; Aditya collected close to 2 lakh likes on the viral picture in less than an hour. Fans can’t stop ogling at the sexy picture

Treating his fans, Aditya shared the picture featuring him semi-clad as he looked in the middle of a dance. Shot on a beach, the picture was simply captioned, “MALANG”.

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu is helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri. Touted to be a revenge drama, Malang is slated to release February 14, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani and shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa.

Interestingly, Malang reunites Mohit with Aditya whose debut film was with the director. Aditya was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the director’s Aashiqui 2, which hit the theatres in 2013.

Apart from Malang, Aditya will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.