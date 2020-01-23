Bhubaneswar: A 15-day-long Adivasi Mela will kick off Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the IDCO exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar.

The organizers are ready to grab the eyeballs of visitors by making stalls that includes an Adivasi village, Adivasi weekly market, food stalls, dance area, tourism site and handicrafts zone. Tribal products like natural juice, turmeric, honey, ragi, bajra, clothes, colourful jewellery and home decors are being set up for display to entice customers.

The annual mela has always been a crowd puller in the capital for hosting some of Odisha’s most genuine tribal, organic products. Along with handicrafts, different tribal art and dance forms are also scheduled to enthral visitors.

PNN