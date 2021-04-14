Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming biographical drama “Major” has garnered over 22 million views within two days of release on April 12, in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film, which marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as a producer, casts Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and is set to release July 2.

The trailer in three languages had been released by superstars of Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema respectively. While the Hindi teaser was launched by Salman Khan, the Malayalam version was launched by Prithviraj and the Telugu version by Mahesh Babu.

“Major” is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam.

“The numbers are very encouraging but more than that, what gives us joy is the kind of things that are being spoken about the film. When we look at the reaction on the video it feels so nice. One word we are constantly hearing is ‘goosebumps’. So, what we loved is that with the kind of conviction we have made the film, it translated into that sentiment. And the numbers are a reflection of that,” Sharath Chandra of A+S Productions, one of the production houses associated with the film, told IANS.