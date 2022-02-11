Sundargarh: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches on seven different places and properties linked to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sundargarh headquarters in this district Friday morning.

A source said that the ADM has been identified as Biswajit Mohapatra. The searches were conducted as Mohapatra has allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

The Vigilance teams comprised eight DSPs, two Inspectors, five assistant sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and several other subordinate staff and the raids were initiated at seven places in Khurda, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur districts based on the strength of a search warrant issued by Special Vigilance Judge in Bhubaneswar.

Search operations are presently underway at the ADM’s residential house located at Rudrapur locality in Balianta and a flat located at Nayapalli, both in Bhubaneswar, a house in his ancestral village Redhua of Raghunathpur area and a relatives’ house at Jadatira in Manijanga of Jagatsinghpur, official residence located at Sundargarh town, office chamber at collectorate and residential house of a relative at OCL campus in Rajgangpur.

However, the valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the raids are over.

A detailed probe into the case is still underway.

“Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of Mohapatra. Vigilance officials have been scrutinising several important documents seized during the raids,” a senior offical said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vigilance sleuths had arrested Wednesday an Assistant District Magistrate in Rourkela of the district identified as Manoranjan Nayak. He had allegedly accumulated disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 2 crore.

The anti-corruption wing teams comprising officials from Sundargarh, Jajpur and Khurda districts had conducted simultaneous raids at five different places associated with Nayak.

The anti-corruption wing officials arrested Nayak following the raid.

PNN