Malkangiri: The district administration and Border Security Force (BSF) have jointly set up a computer skill development centre for the youths and students of Swabhiman Anchal here.

Collector Vishal Singh speaking on the occasion Wednesday wished that maximum number of students and youths of nearby areas must take advantage of the centre.

It would be run by the BSF’s professional computer trainers and remain functional every day.

BSF top officials like Shiv OM, Sanjay Das, other officials, Chitakonda tehsildar T Padmanabhan Dora, and BDO Raghunath Mundari were also present.

A large number of students from nearby schools and their teachers also participated in the event.

They observed that basic computer knowledge is an absolute requirement for all students and youths for their bright future. They exuded hope that the joint effort by the district administration and BSF would go a long way to educate the young students and youths of nearby areas for the upkeep their knowledge under professional BSF hands, who would teach them both the theory and practical classes on computer operation.

Youths would also learn to make maximum use of it in day-to-day life to avail many government and non-government schemes through it. They can also learn to fill up different educational forms and avail railway reservation through it. Students and youths of Swabhiman Anchal and nearby areas would be benefited out of it.

“This is the first such initiative from the district administration and Border Security Force for the benefit of locals. This initiative is taken up as a pilot project and in the days to come, more such centres would be established and would further reach out to the locals in the remotest parts of the district,” said Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh.

