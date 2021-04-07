Sundargarh: With a spurt in Covid positive cases, the district administration of Sundargarh has declared three micro containment zones Tuesday.

The three micro containment zones are Murkia Musalman Bastipara under Bandega Gram Panchayat (GP) which reported 19 positive cases, Bandega Ultudihi Fittingpara, Bastipara under Bandega GP recording 24 positive cases and near Lulkidihi High School under Bandega GP having reported two positive cases.

According to an official, it is necessary to make the locations as no access zones to contain further transmission of Covid-19. The containment order will be in force till April 12, 2021.

All vehicular and public movements other than medical staff, authorized persons and service providers have been restricted.

The panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Bandega GP and the PEO of Lulkidihi GP were appointed as nodal officers so that smooth supply of essential items to the people in the containment zones would be supplied smoothly.

