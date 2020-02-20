Chhatrapur: Even as Chaitra purnami got closer and the famous Chaitra yatra of Taratarini in Ganjam district is about to be observed on five Tuesdays falling March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7), the district administration braced up to ensure smooth passage of the festivals.

The district administration has made arrangements of ten private buses for easy movement of commuters visiting the shrine atop hill. Previously, as commuters were being charged Rs 50 per person, they will be charged at an enhanced rate of Rs 60 per person this year.

However, out of three ghats at the foothill, one will be kept closed for bathing purposes as two persons had drowned here last year. For safety of devotees, lighting arrangements will be made at the ghats.

Similarly, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire-brigade and police teams will be deployed at the shrine and ghats. It is known that devotees and tourists feasting at the foothill will be charged fee and issued money receipts from this year. Trees in the nearby areas, if posing a threat, will be felled by the district administration and the Raepur area will be made a plastic-free zone.

The surrounding areas will be kept open defecation-free with special emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation. Four mobile toilets at the shrine will be provided by Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Likewise, drinking water arrangement through ten tankers and other containers of different civic bodies will be made during the yatra. The district administration has made necessary arrangement for first-aid and comprehensive CCTV surveillance of the shrine and its surrounding areas. All liquor shops in the nearby areas will remain closed.

Notably, Taratarini temple which is located on the Kumari hills at the riverbank of Rushikulya near Berhampur is worshiped as a manifestation of Adishakti. This shrine is one of the oldest pilgrimage centers and one of the four major ancient Tantra Peethas.

It is a revered religious place in southern Odisha wherein twin sister goddesses Tara and Tarini adorn the shrine which attracts thousands of devotees, picnickers and tourists round the year. Walking over 999 steps from the foothill under shadows of green plantation is amusing.

PNN