Bhawanipatna: The district administration conducted a raid on the women’s hostel of Mahaling Regional College in connection with the sensational murder of Mamita Meher, principal of Sunshine Public School at Mahaling in the district, a report said.

The school runs from the premises of Mahaling Regional College and the deceased Meher was officiating as the warden of the ladies’ hostel of the college.

The raid took place after a team of district officials led by Dharamagarh sub-collector, Pawar Sachin Prakash, raided the Mahaling College and conducted a probe at the Plus II and Plus III ladies’ hostels of the college. The probe was conducted on the basis of the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The sub-collector was accompanied by Nirmal Mohanty, officer (in-charge) of district child protection unit (DCPU), Sarbeswar Jal, tehsildar, Golamunda during the raid. The raid was conducted in the hostel to investigate whether the hostel was being run according to government guidelines or not.

Various documents of the hostel are under the scanner and are being thoroughly checked, an official said.

When contacted, the sub-collector said the raid was conducted on the basis of NCPCR guidelines and a report will be submitted to the higher authorities very soon.

On the other hand, the college managing committee hurriedly called a meeting with the guardians ahead of the arrival of the sub-collector for the raid.

The members of the college managing committee and guardians met the sub-collector on his arrival and discussed with him on the modalities to run the college like before and in ensuring the security of the girl students.

