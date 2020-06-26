Jaleswar: Amid allegations of illegal sand mining in Subarnarekha riverbed under Jaleswar block of Balasore, three environmentalists along with administrative officials inspected the areas. The team directed the district administration to take stern action on checking illegal sand mining in the river.

This visit came following the recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had issued a notice to the state government on the allegations of illegal sand mining in Subranarekha river and ordered an inspection into it.

The tribunal had asked to constitute a joint committee comprising senior district and state officials to visit the site and check the ground reality.

Abiding by the NGT order, environmental scientist Dr Suresh Babu, scientists of OSPCB Dr Pradipta Kumar Nayak, Dr Prakash Kumar Mohapatra and regional officer of Balasore OSPCB Bhim Charan Marandi along with Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak and tehsildar Khirod Kumar Panda conducted an investigation in the sand-mining area Wednesday. The three environmentalists said that a detailed report will be submitted to the NGT.

During the investigation, scores of locals apprised the team about a host of issues like excess sand mining, mining beyond lease areas, use of excavators, and rampant sand transportation during the shutdown, illegal construction of temporary roads in the riverbed. Locals urged the team to visit the riverbed in dry season so that they can assess the real damage and loss due to sand mining.

Notably, NGT in its order said, “With regard to the seriousness of the allegations, we deem it essential to constitute a Committee comprising – District Magistrate, Balasore, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), the Odisha Pollution Control Board (State PCB) and, Regional Office of the Environment Ministry.”

The NGT has also directed the state to act against the erring sand miners if found guilty based on the inspection report.

The applicant had informed the NGT that the villagers of Panchughanta in Balasore district had been affected by the impact of sand mining due to transportation of sand on the village road as there is severe air pollution, depletion of water level, change in course of the river and obstruction of the natural flow by erection of wooden bridges and approach road in the river.

PNN