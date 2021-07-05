Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Puri district administration would arrange drinking water, rest sheds, primary healthcare and other facilities for the shrine servitors during this year’s Rath Yatra.

As per a decision taken at a recent meeting of Srimandir Chhatisha Niyog, only servitors of the 12th century shrine would pull the chariots during Rath Yatra which is scheduled to be organised July 12. Like last year, the annual mega festival would be organised without the presence of devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the decision, the district administration would conduct RT-PCR tests on all servitors, officers and police personnel who are supposed to participate in the mega festival. Servitors, officials and security personnel with negative test reports would be allowed to take part in Rath Yatra, Srimandir sources said.

“The SJTA would arrange Gamchha (cotton towels), masks and hand sanitiser for the servitors. Two makeshift rest sheds for servitors would be erected near Srimandir and Gundicha temple. Each of the rest sheds can accommodate around 500 servitors. This apart, around 20 small rest sheds would be erected alongside the Grand Road,” said an official of the shrine.

Besides, the administration would take steps to arrange primary healthcare and drinking water facility for the servitors. At least 15 large vehicles and 10 small ones would be deployed to ferry the servitors to their residences after the three chariots were pulled to the Gundicha temple, said the official.

As per the decision taken at the Chhatisha Niyog meeting, servitors would not be allowed to carry mobile phones with them during the festival. Moreover, only a few servitors would be allowed to sit on the chariots. “Media persons are requested to bring their RT-PCR negative reports for covering the festival,” said the official.

DGP reviews security for car fest

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay Sunday visited the Holy City and reviewed the security arrangements for this year’s Rath Yatra.

The DGP accompanied by Additional DGP (Law and Order) Radhakrushna Sharma, Intelligence department director Lalit Das, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central range, Narasingha Bhol and DIG (intelligence) Anup Kumar Sahoo took stock of the security arrangements in the temple surroundings.

Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh briefed the DGP on a blueprint designed for tightening security during the mega festival.

The DGP directed the police personnel to maintain high alert ahead of the festival. He also sought the cooperation of Puri residents for organising the car festival without the presence of devotees.

“Last year, the festival was organised without the devotees. The residents of Puri city extended their full cooperation to the administration. This year also, we are expecting similar cooperation from the locals. Devotees can view the festival live on TV,” said the DGP.