Tihidi: Members of Bhadrak Bar Association expressed resentment over delay in identification of land by the administration for the establishment of an Additional Judicial Magistrate of Fast Class Court (JMFC) and Additional Civil Judge Court at Tihidi block in Bhadrak district.

Sources said, the state government had decided to establish an Additional Judicial Magistrate of Fast Class Court (JMFC) and an Additional Civil Judge Court at Tihidi block in Bhadrak district. But the district administration is yet to identify land for the courts.

The Bar Association had given a memorandum to the District Collector to identify land for establishment of courts within 15 days January 19, 2019.

According to the Bar Association, the High Court had instructed the district administration to identify government land for the establishment of two courts. ‘If there is no government land, then the administration can buy private land otherwise the court will run in the rent house if it is needed’, the High Court instructed.

The other blocks of the district have Additional JMFC and Additional Civil Judge Court but there is no court in Tihidi block. More than 453 civil cases and 2626 criminal cases of the block remain pending in the block.

Bar Association President Suryaranjan Mishra urged the state government to identify the land for the courts soon.

