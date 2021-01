New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami Saturday went down memory lane to recall the time he had worked with Hindi film icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B featured alongside Sami in the music video of the singer’s 2002 pop hit “Kabhi nahin”. Sami posted a clip of the song on Instagram, and captioned it: “#throwback! KABHI NAHI KABHI NAHI! !!!!!!!!!! (Outtake!)”

Sami tagged his post with #kabhinahin, #liftkarade, #liftkaraday, #music, #musicvideo, #musician, #singer, #adnansami, #amitabhbachchan, #song, #bollywood, #fun, #funnyvideos, #funtimes, #outtakes, #india, #music, and @amitabhbachchan.

Back in the early 2000s, Sami shot to stardom in the Indian pop scene with a string of hits. Bachchan apart, several top stars such as Rani Mukerji, Govinda and Dia Mirza would feature in his music videos.

This is not the first throwback on Adnan Sami’s Instagram page. He had recently posted a picture of himself with late legendary composer Naushad. He had captioned the image, saying: “A beautiful memory with the Great Legendary music composer Naushad Sahib #throwback.”

Interestingly, Sami has lately been posting his quotes on Instagram. While some quotes are quirky, others are inspirational in nature.

The singer enjoys a following of over 5 lakh people on his Instagram page. Besides his non-film hits, Sami has scored numerous Bollywood hits including “Udi udi” (Saathiya), “Mehbooba mehbooba” (Ajnabee), “Gela gela” (Aitraaz), “Meter down” (Taxi No. 9 2 11), “Baatein kuchh ankahee si” (Life In A… Metro), and “Noor-e-Khuda” (My Name Is Khan). He has also worked as a composer in films like Lucky: No Time For Love and Dhamaal among others.