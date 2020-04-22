For a good and healthy relationship there are certain things which should be kept in mind. Precautions should be taken to keep love alive in relationship. If you take these precautions, then your life will be without any stress. Today we are going to tell you some relationship tips which will keep your relation active.

Respect feelings

The most important thing in any relationship is to respect feelings. Never doubt on your partner’s feelings. If you feel that you have hurt your partner’s emotion, then apologise immediately. An apology in any relationship makes it sweeter.

Stand by your partner

Whatever be the situation, stand by your partner. Never leave your partner and never let him/her feel alone. If you stand by your partner in every situation then your relationship will be strengthened and mutual love will also increase.

Do not keep silence

If something is bothering you, the best way is to discuss it. Do not remain silent. If you maintain silence, it can worsen your relationship. If there is a conflict between you and your partner about something, then the best way to overcome it is to have a free-wheeling chat.

Sharing

Share your happiness and sorrow with your partner. Even if you are worried about something, share it. This will reduce your stress and your partner will also feel trustworthy.