Hindi film actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mainstay on all entertainment related headlines. Anything ‘Bebo’ does becomes a trend on social media.

Holiday pictures featuring Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan almost instantly become viral on the internet.

Kareena, who is all set star in Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan, is once again under spotlight thanks to her adorable son.

The photograph features Kareena closely examining a piece of paper with Saif and Taimur alongside her. The paparazzi has beautifully caught Taimur sneakily trying to reach for his mother’s sunglasses.

The photo has gone viral all three of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as fans just can’t get enough of the adorable moment.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Good News’ and will soon star in ‘Angrezi Medium’ and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’.

Meanwhile, husband Saif was last seen in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ co-starring Tabu and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ which also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

PNN