Anything Taimur Ali Khan does amuses social media and sends fans into a frenzy. Son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur has been ruling social media ever since he was born

Dad Saif recently revealed that his adorable son has taken a keen interest in cooking lately. When asked if the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ star ever cooked anything for Taimur, Saif revealed that Taimur in fact baked him and wife Kareena a cake. Saif went a step further by revealing a picture of Taimur busy baking an actual cake.

While Saif and Kareena have not been able to shield Taimur from the paparazzi, they have time and again urged the media to let their son grow away from the constant spotlight.

“The media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don’t undertstand,” Saif said.

On the work front, Saif’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. He was also last seen in Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles.

PNN