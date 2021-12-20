Hyderabad: Telugu star Nani has posted a new video with his adorable son Arjun, which has now gone viral. As seen in the video shared by the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ star, Arjun enjoys a happy moment with his father.

Pointing at Nani’s well-grown moustache, Arjun is seen saying, “You look like a lion with this moustache, dad!”

Arjun also chants Nani’s upcoming movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’s title track, as he twirls his dad’s moustache. The adorable video was posted by Nani on Monday.

Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is set for release December 24. While the actor has kept himself busy promoting the movie, he is to be seen in dual roles.

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ stars Sai Pallavi, who plays a devadasi in a West Bengal backdrop. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty will be seen in a youthful role opposite Nani, while Madonna Sebastian plays another important role in the movie.