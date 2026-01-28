Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, East Coast Railway (ECoR) marked a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare services for its employees and their families with the inauguration of advanced medical equipment worth approximately Rs 86 lakh at its Central Hospital in Mancheswar.

ECoR GM Parmeshwar Funkwal inaugurated the new facilities in the presence of the hospital’s medical director Satish Pradhan, senior doctors, hospital staff, and principal heads of various railway departments.

The newly inducted medical equipment includes an anaesthesia workstation (Dräger Atlan 350 with monitor), upper gastrointestinal video endoscopy unit (Olympus), a horizontal autoclave and an advanced dental chair.

The introduction of these modern systems will significantly enhance the hospital’s surgical capabilities, diagnostic accuracy, sterilisation standards, and dental care services, thereby improving overall patient care.

With a steady increase in indoor patient admissions and surgical workload across various specialities, these advanced medical installations represent a major step towards ensuring enhanced patient safety, improved treatment outcomes, and high-quality healthcare services for thousands of railway beneficiaries.

Funkwal emphasised that the investment underscores ECoR’s continued commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce and their dependents.