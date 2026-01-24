Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved its fastest-ever originating freight earnings of Rs 23,000 crore, further reaffirming its status as one of the top-performing zones of Indian Railways in freight operations.

ECoR achieved this in a record 294 days during the current financial year 2025–26, January 19—27 days earlier than in the previous financial year 2024–25, when the same milestone was achieved in 321 days.

The achievement reflects ECoR’s sustained growth, operational efficiency, and robust freight performance.

ECoR’s total originating earnings rose from Rs 21,543 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 23,959 crore in 2025–26, registering an impressive overall growth of 11.21 per cent.

Passenger earnings increased from Rs 1,764.32 crore to Rs 1,835.91 crore, while goods (freight) earnings witnessed a significant jump from Rs 19,482.63 crore to Rs 21,749.38 crore, underscoring the zone’s strong freight base.

Sundry earnings also showed notable improvement, rising from Rs 155.95 crore to Rs 239.15 crore, indicating diversification and strengthening of ancillary revenue streams.

This consistent growth across all segments highlights ECoR’s significant contribution to Indian Railways’ overall revenue.

ECoR zone has also achieved freight loading of 209.97 million tonne (MT) during this period, compared to 188.64 MT in the previous year—an absolute increase of 21.33 MT.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 11.31 per cent.

The outstanding performance underscores ECoR’s pivotal role in strengthening the national freight economy and supporting industrial growth in its hinterland.