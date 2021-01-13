Bhubaneswar, Jan 13: State-based adventure group Kalinga Daredevils is all set to scale Dayara Bugyal peak in Dehradun (11,181 ft) to salute COvid warriors of the nation.

Around 23 participants, lead by Satyapira Padhan (Guinness World Records title holder in punch strikes), will start their journey from Bhubaneswar to Barsu village in Dehardun soon.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Satyapira said, “This amazing journey will last for 8 days and all the trekkers are experienced. We are undertaking this to offer our tribute to all Covid warriors of the nation. This is a program organised by the Kalinga Daredevils and until now, we haven’t received any sponsor for our event. The mountains are draped with snow and we are ready for the trek.”

The participants are Nrusingha Charan Panda, Swaraj Kumar Rout, Sundar Sahoo, Krishna Bhandar Gharia, Reshab Kumar Panigrahi, Soumya Ranjan Rout, Thankur Senapati, Jyotish Kumar Bag, Jogeswar Nayak, BJ Rajesh Bhoi, Murari Sahu, Sachin Behera (Guinness world record holder for knee strike), Hitesh Kumar Meher, Malay Kumar Meher, Aman Chhatria (Guinness world record holder for Kip-ups) Ghana Satnami, Neel Kamal Sahu, Chhabilal Meher, Siddhartha Keshari Pradhan, Pradeep Sinha, Baidyanath Narayan Sinha, Sagar Kumar Mallick and Satyapira Padhan.

A special training is on-going for this trekking program and each participant is quite excited to reach the Himalayas. The training is based on health, hygiene, costume wearing, food and mountain safety.

The team also plans to hoist the national flag at the Dayara Bugyal peak between January 24 and 26. Each team member is hopeful to complete the trekking safely and make the state proud.