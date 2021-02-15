Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): Five more people have been arrested in connection with the death of an advocate. The advocate had allegedly shot himself after being harassed by a group of people. They tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said Monday. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far, they said.

Senior advocate Mukesh Kumar Pathak (50), a resident of Samadnagar locality, had killed himself late Saturday night. A suicide note was recovered, police had said. They added that a case was registered against the pramukh of Kabrai development block, Chhatrapal Yadav, and his nephew Vikram Yadav. The two were arrested Sunday, they said.

“Five more accused persons – Ravi Soni, Ankit Soni, Abhay Pratap Singh, Anand Mohan Yadav and Manish Chaubey – were arrested Monday,” Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Anoop Kumar Dubey said.

Dubey said February 7, a case of extortion and threat to kill (a person) was registered against Chhatrapal, Vikram, Anand, Ravi and Ankit on the basis of a complaint from the advocate. He, however, said that Pathak had filed the complaint January 19.

The SHO was asked why the case was registered after 18 days of filing of complaint. He said, “I do not know the reasons for this. I was posted in the Kotwali Police Station on February 9.”

Citing family members of the deceased, Dubey had said Pathak was called to a hotel Saturday. The accused then asked him to withdraw the complaint, following which he took the extreme step.