New Delhi: Private universities and higher education institutions in Afghanistan that are following the new gender format under which male and female students will be taught in separate classrooms, have reopened.

The Acting Minister Abdul Baqi Haqani emphasised that only female lecturers will be allowed to teach girls’ classes, TOLO News reported.

According to Haqani, joint classes are not acceptable at universities.

“Some of the universities are able to use separate buildings for girls, to teach the girls separately. But a number of universities do not have buildings, they can change the time of classes.”

Meanwhile, officials from the private universities and institutions said they were willing to implement the new format required by the Ministry.

The officials are worried about the girls’ low attendance at the universities.

The assistant chancellor for a private university, Zainulabuddin, said: “Among 2,000 students, only 20 of them came today. When we contacted some of the students, many said the security situation is the reason for their absence.”

Qudsia Ahmadi, who is the only girl in her class, expressed concern about the ongoing situation. She is studying medicine.

“The Taliban said they are not going to give big opportunities to women. At the end of our education we will not be able to find job opportunities, the issue worries us a lot.”

The report said the state universities are still closed in Afghanistan.

Based on the Ministry’s announcements, government universities will open as soon as the separation of classes take place.