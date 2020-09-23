Kabul: The Afghan National Army (ANA) has during the past six months discovered and defused 4,776 improvised bombs and landmines planted by militants, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

“The enemies have generally hidden IEDs and roadside bombs along main roads, highways and heavily populated areas to target security forces and innocent civilians,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The ANA soldiers, especially the ANA engineering team members found, defused and destroyed 4,776 IEDs, roadside bombs and landmines, putting their lives in danger to save people’s lives and properties.”

Taliban militants and other insurgent groups in the country have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to make roadside bombs and landmines targeting security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

A teenage girl was killed and 25 civilians were wounded in two IED explosions in two provinces over the weekend.

