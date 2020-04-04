Kabul: Unidentified gunmen attacked two Afghan Presidential Protective Service (PPS) members, killing one and injuring the other on the outskirts of capital Kabul, an official confirmed Saturday.

The incident took place at about 8.20 p.m. Friday, after the gunmen opened fire on two Afghan officers, killing Qeyamuddin Maqsudi and wounding his colleague, Marwa Amini, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killing. The police has launched investigation into the incident.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.

IANS