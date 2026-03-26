Kabul: Dozens of people were buried in a Kabul cemetery Thursday in the second mass funeral of victims killed in an airstrike that hit a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital earlier this month.

Bulldozers opened a large pit into which individual graves were dug for the 60 coffins. Afghan officials have said hundreds of people were killed when a Pakistani airstrike hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital March 16.

The UN humanitarian affairs office has said the total death toll is still under verification. Pakistan has denied targeting civilians, saying it struck an ammunition depot.

The strike came amid escalating fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan that began in February and has seen repeated cross-border clashes as well as airstrikes inside Afghanistan, including several in Kabul.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of providing a safe haven for militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan, especially for the Pakistani Taliban.

The group is separate but closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.

Pakistan declared last month that it is in open war with Afghanistan. The conflict has alarmed the international community, particularly as the area is one where other militant organisations, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, still have a presence and have been trying to resurface.

The two sides declared a temporary truce last week ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following mediation by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar.

The truce expired this week, and renewed fighting erupted Wednesday, with Afghan officials saying at least two civilians had been killed in eastern Afghanistan and others had been wounded.

Separately, the Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP — said they have resumed attacks inside Pakistan after observing its own three-day Eid ceasefire.

Thursday’s funeral was the second mass funeral for victims at the addiction treatment centre, after one was held for more than 50 people March 18.

Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said Thursday that the death toll from the strike on the centre now stood at 411 people, after two of the wounded died in the hospital and one more body was pulled from the rubble in recent days. A further 263 people were wounded, he said.

The Omid hospital had been expanded from a previously existing drug treatment facility as part of the Taliban government’s efforts to stamp out a significant drug addiction problem in Afghanistan.

The country’s vast poppy fields have been the source of much of the world’s heroin, which, in combination with decades of conflict and widespread poverty has fuelled drug addiction that authorities have vowed to combat.

The site, near Kabul’s international airport, is adjacent to a former NATO military base, Camp Phoenix, where US forces used to train the Afghan National Army.

The strike caused an intense fire at the hospital, and officials have said the bodies of many of the victims were too badly damaged to be identified.