Copenhagen: The US has officially reopened its consulate in Greenland after 67 years.

“On behalf of the US government, I am excited to begin this new chapter in our relationship with Greenland and the entire Kingdom of Denmark by re-establishing our consulate in Nuuk, Greenland,” Carla Sands, Washington’s Ambassador to Denmark, said in an online post Wednesday.

The development was also confirmed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday.

The reopening of the consulate in Nuuk reflects “America’s commitment to deepening our cooperation with the people of Greenland and the entire Kingdom of Denmark. Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region” Pompeo was quoted as saying in the statement by the Politico news website.

Greenland, with a population of some 56,000, is an autonomous territory of Denmark with the Danish government retaining control of its foreign affairs and defence.

“The government has approved that the US consulate in Greenland can be initially housed under the same roof as the Arctic Command,” said Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen to the Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR.

In August 2019, US President Donald Trump proposed purchasing Greenland from Denmark but was rejected.

In reaction, Trump postponed a planned visit to the Nordic state.

The US previously had a consulate in Nuuk from 1940 to 1953.

IANS