Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit the Hindi film industry hard. After Akshay Kumar, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bollywood. The list will certainly go, sources associated with the Hindi film industry said Monday. A total of 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases were recorded Monday in India. With Maharashtra being the most COVID-affected state with 4,52,445 COVID-19 cases, the entertainment industry has taken a major blow. It was trying to return to normalcy post last year’s nationwide lockdown.

Akshay was one of the first actors to resume film shootings. He announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus. The 53-year-old actor has been filming back-to-back projects. He contracted the virus five days after starting the production on his action adventure movie Ram Setu here.

Not just Kumar, 45 members of the film’s crew have also tested positive. In a statement Monday, the actor said he has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he tweeted.

BN Tiwari, president, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5. However, when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, 40 junior artistes tested positive.

“They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay’s make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely,” Tiwari informed.

Hours after it was announced that shooting on Ram Setu has been put on hold, actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share that she has also tested positive.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling okay and have isolated myself,” Bhumi wrote on Instagram.

Bhumi’s post was followed by actor Vicky Kaushal’s statement revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor,” Kaushal said.

The duo was reportedly shooting together for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Dharma Productions’ film Mr Lele.

Both Bhumi and Kaushal urged their fans and social media followers to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

TV actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB last week in connection with a drugs case. He has also tested positive for coronavirus, an official said Monday. Khan’s medical examination was conducted Sunday following which his report came out positive for the infection. The NCB official said that the actor will be shifted to a hospital.

Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, has also contracted the virus and is under isolation. Govinda and Bandish Bandits”actor Ritwik Bhowmik had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Both the artistes are currently quaranting at their homes and have requested those who came in contact with them to get tested. Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly is also recovering from COVID-19 after getting diagnosed Saturday.

Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced Sunday weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays till April 30.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8.00pm on Fridays and last till 7.00am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, many members of the film fraternity have received their first dose of vaccination.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, superstar Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, Johnny Lever and filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar as well as Anees Bazmee have all received their first dose of the vaccine.