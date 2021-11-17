Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Even before the dust could settle on the custodial death of a youth in Kasganj, yet another case of police brutality has come to light in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kanpur police have now been accused of torturing a youth in police custody, which led to his death Monday. A murder case has been registered against the youth’s neighbour in the matter.

According to reports, Jitendra a.k.a. Kallu, son of Tej Narain, had been taken for interrogation by the police November 13, in connection with a theft case.

The youth, a resident of Madhavpuram, used to work in Mumbai. His neighbour Y.S. Dixit had filed a complaint against Jitendra, accusing him of stealing Rs 20 lakh.

On Monday night, Panki Police Station outpost in-charge called Jitendra’s family and asked them to take him home, since he was complaining of stomach ache.

When Jitendra was brought home, he told the family that the police had beaten him mercilessly. His brother and sister told the media that there were blue marks on Jitendra’s body.

The kin of the deceased have alleged that Jitendra’s condition had been deteriorating continuously after he returned home. He had also suffered internal injuries due to the beating by the police, they alleged.

Jitendra was taken to the Hallett Hospital in a critical condition, and passed away later on Monday night.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of murder against the neighbour who had accused the deceased Jitendra Kumar of stealing money.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has now been sent for a post-mortem by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, BBGTS Mutthy, told reporters, “The case of death of a youth has come to light. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Along with this, the whole matter is being investigated. The allegations made by the family members will be investigated and action will be taken if required.”

The incident comes a week after a young man, accused of running away with a girl, had died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody in Kasganj. The police claimed that he had ended his life by suicide.